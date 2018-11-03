Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller faced more criticism from his uncle over his hardline stance on immigration on Friday.

Retired neuropsychologist David Glosser told CNN’s “New Day” that the controversial policies his nephew had helped create for President Donald Trump’s administration were “a complete repudiation of the American Dream.”

In August, Glosser penned a similarly blistering op-ed for Politico in which he called his sister’s son an “immigration hypocrite” — contrasting his travel ban and family separation policies with how their ancestors fled to the U.S. to escape anti-Semitic persecution in Belarus in the early 1900s.

Glosser said Friday he hadn’t talked politics with Miller’s mother since September 2016, when she said she feared Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton “may lead the country in the wrong direction.”

“Well, OK, I can understand that you have political preferences, but this institutional political racism that’s been sweeping across the country, focused on vilifying people that you don’t know, people who really are just like us,” he explained in a clip posted online by Media Matters.

“They are just like our family. We needed to come here. We needed to find someplace to go and those that couldn’t, suffered the consequences. So it’s, to me it’s a complete repudiation of the American Dream,” he added.