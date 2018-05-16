Stephen Piscotty just hit a shot straight to the heart.

In his first game back from bereavement leave after the death of his 55-year-old mother, the Oakland A’s outfielder blasted a home run in his first at-bat Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston.

He patted his heart and then looked skyward as he touched home plate for a quiet tribute to his mom, Gretchen, who had battled ALS. Piscotty, a Bay Area native, was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the A’s in December, enabling him to care for his mother at their Pleasanton, California, home. She died earlier this month.

