Stephen Redhead - The Master Behind The Music

Washington, DC artist Stephen Redhead, is using his musical talents to change the world. Since grade school his parents and teachers recognized his heighten intellect level and knew it would eventually pay off in the long run. He’s always had a unique way of thinking and learning.
In high school, Redhead was intrigued by music, listening to legendary groups A Tribe Called Quest, Cash Money Clique, Outkast, Wu-Tang Clan and Baltimore native DMX. As a result, he began studying melodies, word plays and different tools to create good music. It was at this point his love affair for music began.
At the tender age of 17, Redhead was offered a record deal from an A&R representative of the now defunct MCA Records. Although he was unable to take the offer due to his parents’ disapproval, this experience changed his life forever.
Redhead had the pleasure of performing in front of 11,000 students, at his Alma mater Howard University and has graced the stages of many venues in the DMV area. Most impressively he has opened up for Tiffany Evans, Sevyn Streeter, Gillie Da Kid, and Jaden & Willow Smith. He eventually started dabbling in acting and landed a role as an extra in the hit movie Notorious.
Currently Redhead’s single “Too Much” can be heard on the new Black & Sexy TV series “Broke and Sexy” in two different episodes (Episode 3 “Broke & Boujee” and Episode 4 “A Broke & Sexy Halloween”). On top of that, his single “Red Carpet” was recently picked up by Footlocker and is currently playing in Footlocker stores nationwide.
Stephen Redhead plans to continue to impact the world through many forms of entertainment. His unique style of music and ability to capture his audience’s attention separates him from the rest of the pack. His next show will take place at Ivy City Smokehouse in DC on December 7th. He is opening up for comedian Chico Bean. To learn more about Redhead visit his website http://redheadpg.com/ and to hear one of his dopest singles press play below.
