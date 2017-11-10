Stephen Redhead - The Master Behind The Music

Washington, DC artist Stephen Redhead, is using his musical talents to change the world. Since grade school his parents and teachers recognized his heighten intellect level and knew it would eventually pay off in the long run. He’s always had a unique way of thinking and learning.

In high school, Redhead was intrigued by music, listening to legendary groups A Tribe Called Quest, Cash Money Clique, Outkast, Wu-Tang Clan and Baltimore native DMX. As a result, he began studying melodies, word plays and different tools to create good music. It was at this point his love affair for music began.

At the tender age of 17, Redhead was offered a record deal from an A&R representative of the now defunct MCA Records. Although he was unable to take the offer due to his parents’ disapproval, this experience changed his life forever.

Redhead had the pleasure of performing in front of 11,000 students, at his Alma mater Howard University and has graced the stages of many venues in the DMV area. Most impressively he has opened up for Tiffany Evans, Sevyn Streeter, Gillie Da Kid, and Jaden & Willow Smith. He eventually started dabbling in acting and landed a role as an extra in the hit movie Notorious.

Currently Redhead’s single “Too Much” can be heard on the new Black & Sexy TV series “Broke and Sexy” in two different episodes (Episode 3 “Broke & Boujee” and Episode 4 “A Broke & Sexy Halloween”). On top of that, his single “Red Carpet” was recently picked up by Footlocker and is currently playing in Footlocker stores nationwide.