Of the hosts for the first three shows of the season, which NBC announced Tuesday, Brown is the only one who will be making his “SNL” debut.

FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images Sterling K. Brown will make his "SNL" debut March 10.

Brown’s hosting role on March 10 will be just one of many monumental career moments for the “This Is Us” star who has had a record-breaking run this awards season. He’ll be joined by English singer-songwriter James Bay as the week’s musical guest.

As per this hilarious tweet, Brown seems AMPED for the show and is already preparing for his big day:

This is truly a dream come true. I’ve watched @nbcsnl since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome. #SKBSNL pic.twitter.com/uSPyxQQ3p2 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 20, 2018

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will return to “SNL” for the fourth time on March 3, accompanied by Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos. Former “SNL” cast member Bill Hader will host the St. Patrick’s Day show on March 17 with musical guest Arcade Fire. Hader left “SNL” in 2013, but returned to host a show in 2014.