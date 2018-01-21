Sterling K. Brown Makes Award Show History For Second Time This Year

Sterling K. Brown has made award show history yet again: He took home the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama on Sunday night, becoming the first black actor to win in the category.

Sterling K. Brown makes history by becoming the first African American male to receive the Actor® in this category! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9PfOkg1ig4 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

Brown won the SAG Award for his role as Randall in NBC’s “This Is Us,” a role that helped the a make Golden Globes history earlier this month. There, he won Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama, becoming the first black man to win the category in the ceremony’s 75-year history.

These back-to-back historic wins weren’t even the first for Brown. In the fall, Brown was also the first black actor to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series since 1998.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Sterling K. Brown also won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with his "This Is Us" castmates.

Accepting his SAG Award, Brown talked of the blessing it is to “do what you love for a living,” shouted out the acting profession, and thanked his respective families, on and off the screen.

“What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done,” he said. “This room is a source of endless inspiration for me. I love all of you. People call us weird and strange; the truth of the matter is everybody’s weird and strange, and we just embrace ourselves for who we are.”

The actor then thanked wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, calling her “the best scene partner a brother has ever had.”

“To my glorious cast of ‘This Is Us,’ you feed me day in, day out,” Brown added.

“You raise the bar. To my white family, which thankfully is nothing like the family from ‘Get Out,’ I love you. To my TV wife, Susan Kelechi Watson, let’s keep on repping for the people. To the two young actors that play Randall, to Lonnie [Chavis] and Niles [Fitch], thank you for making the work so easy and so seamless.”

He also added that, as an actor, “fame won’t sustain you, money won’t sustain you. The love — keep that love alive. It will keep you going.”

Fans and friends on Twitter are loving the Sterling K. Brown moment that we’re all just living in.

Sterling K. Brown's acceptance speeches make watching award shows worth it. #SAGAwards — Chancellor Agard🇬🇾 (@chancelloragard) January 22, 2018

My man @SterlingKBrown has been cleaning up this awards season. Congrats on the @SAGawards, bruh! — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 22, 2018

Way to go @SterlingKBrown. Congratulations, man. You deserve it all. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) January 22, 2018