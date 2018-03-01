Steve Bannon: The 'Potential Power' Of The Time's Up Movement Is Unmatched

Steve Bannon, alt-right icon and former White House chief strategist, says the Time’s Up movement is a force to be reckoned with ― and it’s only growing stronger.

In an interview with GQ published Wednesday, Bannon said he’s studying Time’s Up, the movement to end inequality and sexual misconduct in the workplace, as he assembles a new group focused on pushing his right-wing populist agenda.

“You see here something that’s in a very early, raw stage, but I’ve never seen such potential power in something,” Bannon said of Time’s Up.

Bannon, who was forced to resign his position as one of President Donald Trump’s top aides in August, and who was pushed out as executive chairman of the far-right Breitbart News in January, called Time’s Up the “anti-patriarchy movement.”

“I respect it. I don’t agree with it, but I respect it,” Bannon said. ”[It’s] going to become powerful, and I’ll tell you why. They had a million people in the streets throughout the nation [for the second Women’s March].”

“The most powerful thing to this movement is not Oprah Winfrey,” he continued, referring to the media mogul’s speech in support of Time’s Up at the Golden Globes in January. “The most powerful thing is a million people [in the streets] on a Saturday. That’s power.”

In February, during an interview with Bloomberg, Bannon suggested the growing “anti-patriarchy” momentum could be a serious political threat to Republicans.