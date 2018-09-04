'Police Academy' Star Steve Guttenberg Says Reboot 'Is Coming'

Warner Bros. via Getty Images Steve Guttenberg, left, in "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment."

“Police Academy” star Steve Guttenberg says a reboot of the spoof film series is in the works.

Guttenberg, who played Officer Carey Mahoney, wrote on Twitter Monday that the “next Police Academy is coming.”

Adam , the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied! https://t.co/HxzdmqS6WP — Steve Guttenberg (@SteveGuttbuck) September 3, 2018

He didn’t have details but said it was “being readied!”

Guttenberg, 60, tweeted the news as a response to a fan who was hoping for a new installment.

The “Cocoon” star played Officer Carey Mahoney in several of the “Academy” films. According to IMDB.com, the series totaled seven big-screen entries and spawned a 1988-89 television cartoon series.

The last movie was 1994′s “Police Academy: Mission To Moscow.”

Talk of a “Police Academy” revival has persisted for years, but comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, who played Zed in some of the films, didn’t seem too keen on it in a 2015 interview.

Asked by TMZ if it was time for a reboot, the now 56-year-old comic replied, “Uhh, no!”

Well, it’s three years later so maybe now’s the time?