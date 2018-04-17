Steve Harvey: Kim Kardashian 'Didn't Know Nothing' On 'Family Feud'

Kim Kardashian is apparently no game show whiz.

“Family Feud” host Steve Harvey said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday that the reality star flopped on a celebrity version of his show that was recently taped.

“Kim didn’t know nothing,” Harvey tells Ellen DeGeneres in the clip below.

But her husband, Kanye West, knew plenty.

“Kanye was the best ‘Family Feud’ celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” Harvey says, adding that the game prompted a rare smile from the rapper.

Kardashian posted about the family’s “Feud” appearance on Snapchat earlier this year, telling followers that “Kanye and I are the biggest fans of ‘Family Feud.’”

While it doesn’t sound as if the show loved her back, we still can’t wait to watch the episode, which will air in a month or so, Harvey confirmed to DeGeneres. Kardashian’s clan was originally supposed to face Paris Hilton and her family, but that didn’t happen.