GOP Congressman Shares Vile Meme About Christine Blasey Ford

Steve King’s campaign: Just a suggestion: you might be taking things a bit too literal... Just sayin. And we already explained the meaning of the meme, which you can either choose to believe or not

HuffPost: hhmm ok, wasn’t taking it too literally. Was just saying it’s kinda shitty/insensitive to post about a sexual assault victim. Especially from the verified FB page of a candidate for Congress? But it’s just lulz I guess, right?

Steve King’s campaign: Again, the meme was pointed at the absurdity of the Left. If you choose to not believe us or just misunderstand memes completely, that’s your prerogative. The fact that the Left doesn’t understand memes is in itself a meme, ironically.

Steve King’s campaign proceeds to share a couple of “The Left Can’t Meme” memes.