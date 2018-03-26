Steven Spielberg Says Netflix Films Shouldn't Qualify For Oscars

Steven Spielberg is staying old school.

The legendary director said in a recent interview that Netflix movies shouldn’t qualify for Oscar nominations, even if they are screened in a traditional theater first.

“Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie,” he told ITV News in a chat to promote his new film, “Ready Player One.” “You certainly, if it’s a good show, deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar.” (Spielberg’s remarks on Netflix begin around the 5 minute mark in the video below.)

Pressed further, he added: “I don’t believe films that are just given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination.”

The 71-year-old icon said the emergence of film distribution by streaming services will discourage more filmmakers from struggling to raise money for movies in the hopes of traditional studio backing. They’ll opt for the likes of Netflix or Amazon for release, perhaps after a brief theatrical stint.

“Television is really thriving with quality and art but it poses a clear and present danger to filmgoers,” he sad.

“Mudbound,” a prominent Netflix film, recently exemplified the kind of movie Spielberg was referring to, Variety noted. The movie, which received four Oscar nominations, was distributed by the company after a one-week theatrical stint in New York and Los Angeles.