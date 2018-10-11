U.S. NEWS
Brazen Dognappers Caught On Camera Stealing Firefighter’s Puppy

Police are continuing their search for the suspects who made off with Chipper, a 10-week-old Dogue de Bordeaux.
By David Barden

Police are continuing their search for two men who were caught on video stealing a 10-week-old puppy from the front yard of a Dallas firefighter on Saturday.

Chipper, a Dogue de Bordeaux, could be heard screaming in the security footage as a man grabbed him by the neck and hauled him over the fence. The dognapper and his accomplice then jumped into a dark-colored Cadillac.

To the relief of owner Matt Ivy, who is also a dog breeder, Chipper was returned home safely on Wednesday.

Ivy told Fox4 that he fell in love with the dog breed after seeing the film “Turner and Hooch.”

“They told me that’s just a mutt. You’ll never find one,” Ivy said. “Flipped through a dog book 15 years ago and found them. Did my research and got them. Been in love with them ever since.”

A GoFundMe campaign raised $915 in reward money, which Ivy said: “will be split between two men, one brought him to me, the other is key on the prosecution side.”

