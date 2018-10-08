Stormy Daniels Regrets 'Body Shaming' Trump

Stormy Daniels said she regrets “body shaming” President Donald Trump following her claims that the commander-in-chief’s penis resembles “the mushroom character” in “Mario Kart.”

In an interview with “60 Minutes Australia,” the former porn star said she feels “pretty terrible” for sharing intimate details about the president’s genitalia in her tell-all book, Full Disclosure.

“In a way, it’s body shaming and I feel like if I could go back and write the book [again], I think I would have left those details out,” she said. “I justify it in a way to myself, even now, saying ‘this is a man who said much worse things about women multiple times,’ so here’s a taste of your own medicine, asshole.”

8.30 TONIGHT on #60Mins | The @StormyDaniels tell all interview. Get ready, because she is going to reveal every tiny detail. pic.twitter.com/KSNQO26Gxd — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) October 7, 2018

While the White House has vehemently denied the pair’s alleged affair, Daniels remains adamant that she was not lying about their relationship.

“If I was going to lie about having sex with someone famous ― Brad Pitt, here we go,” Daniels said. “I would pick somebody way less embarrassing than Donald Trump. Are you kidding? Now no man is ever going to want to date me. I’d have at least picked somebody cool.”

Branding Trump an “egotistical lunatic,” Daniels said she won’t be silenced.