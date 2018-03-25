MEDIA
03/25/2018 11:09 pm ET

EW! Tweeters React To Stormy Daniels' Dirty Details About Alleged Affair With Trump

"Never gonna watch Shark Week the same way again."
By Ed Mazza

The long-awaited “60 Minutes” interview with Stormy Daniels aired on Sunday night, and the porn star made a number of eyebrow-raising claims about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump

Daniels talked about spanking the future president with a magazine that had his picture on the cover, described him watching “Shark Week” on Discovery and revealed how he compared her to his daughter, Ivanka. 

More than a few folks on Twitter let out a collective “Ew!” over the revelations: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Stormy Daniels
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes Shark Week
EW! Tweeters React To Stormy Daniels' Dirty Details About Alleged Affair With Trump
CONVERSATIONS