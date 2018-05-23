'Stormy Daniels Day' Declared In West Hollywood As Adult Star Gets Key To City

President Donald Trump just got one more reason not to visit this Southern California city.

West Hollywood ― which has continuously gone out of its way to denounce Trump ― presented adult film star Stormy Daniels with the key to the city on Wednesday while proclaiming the day “Stormy Daniels Day.”

Mike Blake/Reuters Adult film star Stormy Daniels received a key to West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday for taking on President Donald Trump's administration.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was honored for “her leadership in the #RESIST movement” ― in particular for being a “national figure in the resistance to the Trump Administration,” the city said in a statement.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” the statement read.

Mike Blake/Reuters Stormy Daniels stands next to West Hollywood Mayor John J. Duran after receiving a key to the city on May 23, 2018.

The 39-year-old actress and director, who was recognized at the Santa Monica Boulevard sex shop Chi Chi LaRue’s, won national fame after alleging that she’d had an affair with Trump in 2006. Daniels has continued to tell her story, though she said someone threatened her over it.

In a tweet leading up to Wednesday’s event, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran shared that “right-wing hate mail is pouring in” over his city’s decision to recognize Daniels. It “tells me I am doing something right!” he tweeted.

Haha! Giving the key to the City to @StormyDaniels today & the right wing hate mail is pouring in. Been doing LGBT rights for over 30 years. Right wing hate mail is the compass that tells me I am doing something right! Happy Stormy Daniels Day! #StormyDaniels #Resisters #WeHo — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) May 23, 2018

West Hollywood, also known as WeHo, has been frosty to Trump for some time. In 2016, its then-Mayor Lindsey Horvath wrote a letter to the then-presidential candidate, informing him that his “campaign of violence and intimidation is not welcome in our city.”

“I demand that you renounce calls to violence and consider the role you play in shaping public discourse, specifically with the words you choose and the behavior you exhibit and encourage,” Horvath stated. “We do not have to agree or like one another, but as Americans and political figures in the public eye, we share a responsibility to lead by example.”