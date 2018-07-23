Stormy Daniels To Divorce Glendon Crain

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and her husband, Glendon Crain, have filed for divorce.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, announced the news via Twitter on Monday, saying a petition was filed last week.

“Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority,” he wrote. “She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

A police report filed during her wrongful arrest in Columbus, Ohio, on July 11 listed her as unmarried. The 39-year-old Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, married Craine in 2015. They live together in Forney, Texas, according to Dallas station WFAA. His real name is Brendon Miller, and he is a fellow adult entertainment star and a drummer. They have one child together.

Daniels canceled an appearance on Monday at an Atlanta strip club because of a “family issue,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Daniels was thrown into the national spotlight earlier this year after speaking out about an affair she said she had with Donald Trump in 2006. She says he paid her to remain silent about their tryst before the 2016 presidential election.

The White House has said Trump denies having sex with Daniels, though his former personal attorney Michael Cohen was found to have paid her $130,000.