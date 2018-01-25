Stormy Daniels Smirks When Asked If She Had Affair With Donald Trump

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s the going price for a knowing smirk?

That’s the response porn actress Stormy Daniels gave to “Inside Edition” when reporter Jim Moret asked her point-blank whether she had a “sexual affair” with President Donald Trump.

Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) has stayed out of the public eye since allegations broke in The Wall Street Journal that a lawyer for Trump paid her $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 presidential election to prevent her from revealing an alleged affair. Trump and the White House denied that he had any relationship with Daniels.

In advance clips for Thursday’s “Inside Edition,” it appears she won’t be answering the question that’s on everyone’s mind: Did she indeed have an affair with Trump?

The alleged affair reportedly took place in the summer of 2006, a year after Trump married his third wife, Melania Trump, and just months after she gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.

Some are speculating that the reports of the affair between Trump and Daniels contributed to Melania’s decision to not accompany her husband to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

Daniels, so far, is not talking Trump. She did, however, reveal to Moret how it felt to be portrayed on “Saturday Night Live” by Cecily Strong: “Terrifying!”