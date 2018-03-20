Stormy Daniels Passed Polygraph Test About Alleged Trump Affair: Report

Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, passed a 2011 polygraph test in which she said she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the adult film actress took the test seven years ago when she was attempting to sell her story for $15,000 to Bauer Publishing, the company behind magazines like Life & Style and In Touch Weekly. Though Bauer Publishing did not run the story about Clifford and Trump at the time, In Touch published the interview with her in January. Trump has denied the affair ever happened.

The person who administered the polygraph was Ronald D. Slay, who works for Western Security Consultants in Las Vegas.

“In the opinion of this examiner, Ms. Clifford is truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006,” Slay concluded, according to the Journal.

The results were inconclusive as to whether Clifford was telling the truth when she claimed that Trump promised to get her on “The Apprentice.”

Clifford’s ex-husband Michael Mosny also passed a polygraph test about her alleged affair with Trump. The Journal did not specify what questions the examiner asked Mosny.

Polygraph tests, commonly called “lie detector tests,” supposedly detect whether or not a person is being truthful by measuring various physical responses, including heart rate and respiration. The American Psychological Association notes that the accuracy of polygraph tests is controversial, and that

“most psychologists agree that there is little evidence that polygraph tests can accurately detect lies.”

However, the tests are still used in situations like criminal investigations and federal employee screenings.

Clifford’s attorney Michael Avenetti paid $25,000 for the rights to a video of her taking the test, the Journal reports. On Monday, he tweeted a screenshot of her hooked up to the polygraph.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen has admitted that he paid Clifford $130,000 in October 2016, reportedly as part of a nondisclosure agreement that would bar Clifford from sharing information about Trump.