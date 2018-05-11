Stormy Daniels Has An Actress Doppelgänger

Actress Ali Wentworth knows she bears a striking similarity to porn star Stormy Daniels.

So much so that many people believed it was Wentworth playing the role of President Donald Trump’s alleged former lover on last weekend’s broadcast of “Saturday Night Live,” Wentworth revealed on Thursday’s “Late Night.”

“But look at me from the neck up,” she joked to host Seth Meyers.

“I never really read comments on social media, but I was looking at Twitter and there are all these Twitter people saying, ‘Oh my God, I thought that was Ali playing Stormy Daniels on SNL,’ and I thought I can’t tell if that’s a compliment or not,” Wentworth continued.

“Then I was looking at pictures of her, she’s an attractive woman, and then I started thinking, ‘What would it be like to do porn?’” she jokingly added.