ENTERTAINMENT
05/11/2018 07:41 am ET

Stormy Daniels Has An Actress Doppelgänger

"I can’t tell if that’s a compliment or not."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Actress Ali Wentworth knows she bears a striking similarity to porn star Stormy Daniels.

So much so that many people believed it was Wentworth playing the role of President Donald Trump’s alleged former lover on last weekend’s broadcast of “Saturday Night Live,” Wentworth revealed on Thursday’s “Late Night.”

“But look at me from the neck up,” she joked to host Seth Meyers.

“I never really read comments on social media, but I was looking at Twitter and there are all these Twitter people saying, ‘Oh my God, I thought that was Ali playing Stormy Daniels on SNL,’ and I thought I can’t tell if that’s a compliment or not,” Wentworth continued.

“Then I was looking at pictures of her, she’s an attractive woman, and then I started thinking, ‘What would it be like to do porn?’” she jokingly added.

Check out the interview above, and the real Daniels’ appearance on “SNL” here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Saturday Night Live Seth Meyers Stormy Daniels Ali Wentworth
Stormy Daniels Has An Actress Doppelgänger
CONVERSATIONS