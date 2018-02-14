Stormy Daniels Says Trump Lawyer Breached Agreement, So She's Free To Talk

The interview appeared to validate a Wall Street Journal report that Trump’s lawyer arranged a $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to buy her silence about the relationship. Trump’s legal team and Clifford initially denied both the affair and the payment.

But on Tuesday, Cohen acknowledged to The New York Times that he’d paid Clifford $130,000 out of his own pocket ― although he would not address why he made the payment or whether Trump was aware at the time.

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” Cohen told the Times. “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”

Another article published Tuesday at The Daily Beast reported that Cohen is shopping a book proposal about Trump that would discuss Clifford’s story.

In the wake of these reports, Rodriguez said her client is now free to speak publicly about her alleged relationship with Trump and will soon announce how and when she will do so.

Rodriguez, Clifford and the White House press office did not respond to requests for comment.