Stormy Daniels Details Her Weird Airport Run-In With Michael Cohen

Adult film star Stormy Daniels had a brief, but strange airport encounter with Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump.

The two have been bitter legal rivals, and Daniels told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday that she had “a lot of ill will” toward Cohen. But passersby may not have known it based on the brief exchange.

Cohen greeted Daniels and her bodyguards with a smile and a “hi guys!,” she said.

Michael Cohen just said hi to me in the airport. I meant to take a flight to NY but think I just landed on Mars. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 8, 2018

“It was very strange,” Daniels told Lemon. “He looked happy and healthy, though. He looked like he had a weight off his shoulders.”

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 just days before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump about a decade earlier. That exchange later sparked a series of lawsuits, accusations of lying on both sides, and ― eventually ― Cohen’s falling out with the president. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to illegally interfering in the 2016 election under Trump’s orders, in part over the hush money payment.

Daniels indicated it all might be water under the bridge now.