Stormy Daniels' Mom Hopes Daughter's Lawsuit Doesn't Hurt Donald Trump

The mother of Stephanie Clifford, aka porn actress Stormy Daniels, is very concerned about the pending legal battle between her daughter and President Donald Trump.

But it’s not because she fears something might happen to her little girl. It’s Trump she’s worried about.

“If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time,” Sheila Gregory told the Dallas Morning News this week. “I like him. I like the way he handles things. It’s time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don’t belong here.”

Gregory said she hadn’t spoken to Clifford in 12 years, coincidentally going back to around the time the actress said she had her affair with Trump.

The two have apparently never discussed the affair. The 64-year-old Gregory said her daughter stopped talking to her and she doesn’t know why.

“It hurts me deeply,” she said. “My friends all say the same thing: ‘I can’t believe that is the same sweet child — you took such good care of her.’”

“I say, ‘How do you think I feel?’”

Clifford’s estranged dad, Bill Gregory, is also feeling torn between his concern for his daughter and his love for Trump.

“I see her in the news — everything that’s going on — it’s hard,” he told Inside Edition this week. “It’s become a real mess, looks like to me. I like Trump and I like my daughter. I don’t want to pick sides. It’s unfortunate that it’s gotten to this point.”

Bill Gregory divorced Sheila Gregory when Clifford was about 4, and he admits he didn’t have much contact after that. He said father and daughter have not spoken in 20 years.

But when prompted by Inside Edition, Bill Gregory couldn’t help but offer some fatherly advice.

“Be very careful,” he said. “When you start challenging powerful people with a lot of money, they can ruin your life.”