The Stormy Daniels Red Carpet Appearances You Didn't Care About Until Now

Stormy Daniels has been in the news a lot lately for her alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is the one person, as people in Washington joke, who could take down Trump, according to a recent profile in The New York Times. (Interestingly, the president hasn’t had anything to say about her on Twitter, a rarity for him.)

While she may be a new face to some of us, the entertainer has actually been in the public eye for over a decade, working as an actress and director in the adult film industry and even appearing in a couple of mainstream films.

Judd Apatow, who directed Daniels in both “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” said, “She is not someone to be underestimated.”

We may have ignored her over the past decade, but we’ve got proof that she was right under our noses the whole time. Take a look at the photos below.