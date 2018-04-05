STYLE & BEAUTY
The Stormy Daniels Red Carpet Appearances You Didn't Care About Until Now

The entertainer has actually been in the public eye for over a decade.
By Julia Brucculieri

Stormy Daniels has been in the news a lot lately for her alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006. 

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is the one person, as people in Washington joke, who could take down Trump, according to a recent profile in The New York Times. (Interestingly, the president hasn’t had anything to say about her on Twitter, a rarity for him.)

While she may be a new face to some of us, the entertainer has actually been in the public eye for over a decade, working as an actress and director in the adult film industry and even appearing in a couple of mainstream films.

Judd Apatow, who directed Daniels in both “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” said, “She is not someone to be underestimated.” 

We may have ignored her over the past decade, but we’ve got proof that she was right under our noses the whole time. Take a look at the photos below.

  • 2005
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the AVN Awards at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas.
  • 2005
    Matthew Simmons via Getty Images
    At a signing for comedian Dane Cook's new CD/DVD "Retaliation" at Tower Records on July 27, 2005, in Hollywood.
  • 2006
    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    At the Adult Video News Awards Show at the Venetian Resort Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
  • 2006
    Derek Bauer via Getty Images
    During Missy Elliot Hosts Yahoo! Music's Exclusive Grammy After Party at Mood in Hollywood.
  • 2006
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    During Circle of Passion: An Evening with Lloyd Klein, at Astra Lounge in West Hollywood, California.
  • 2006
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    At "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift" premiere at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.
  • 2006
    Michael Bezjian via Getty Images
    At "The Bliss" screening in Los Angeles. 
  • 2006
    Thos Robinson via Getty Images
    At the grand opening of an Original Penguin on Nov. 2, 2006, in Hollywood.
  • 2007
    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    At the 24th annual Adult Video News Awards Show at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
  • 2007
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    At the 49th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. 
  • 2007
    Chad Buchanan via Getty Images
    At the Trump Vodka launch party at Les Deux in Los Angeles. 
  • 2007
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Superbad" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. 
  • 2007
    Chad Buchanan via Getty Images
    At "A Truly Irresistible Evening" at Les Deux in Los Angeles.
  • 2007
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    At The MarketAmerica.com Super XLI Party in Miami Beach.
  • 2007
    Bruce Gifford via Getty Images
    During the second annual Diva Las Vegas Party at TAO Las Vegas at The Venetian.
  • 2007
    Bruce Gifford via Getty Images
    During Jet Nightclub's first anniversary celebration at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage in Las Vegas.
  • 2007
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    At the "Knocked Up" premiere in Los Angeles.
  • 2007
    Jill Ann Spaulding via Getty Images
    At a surprise birthday party for MMA champ Tito Ortiz hosted by Jenna Jameson on Jan. 23, 2007, at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas.
  • 2008
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
  • 2008
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the 50th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
  • 2008
    Chris Farina via Getty Images
    At TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
  • 2009
    Denise Truscello via Getty Images
    At Jet Nightclub at The Mirage in Las Vegas.
  • 2012
    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    Daniels with her husband, adult film actor Brendon Miller, at the 29th annual Adult Video News Awards Show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Jan. 21, 2012, in Las Vegas.
  • 2013
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    At the 2013 XBIZ Awards held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
  • 2016
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    At the 2016 XBIZ Awards held at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
  • 2016
    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    At the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
  • 2017
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    At the 2017 Adult Video News Awards held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
  • 2017
    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    At the Wicked Pictures booth at the 2017 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
  • 2018
    Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images
    At the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

