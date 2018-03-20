Stormy Daniels Says She 'Technically' Didn't Sleep With Trump

Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, alleges she had a nearly year-long affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and 2007, but says she never slept with him.

Clifford admitted as much on Tuesday, when someone attempted to slut-shame her on Twitter.

@StormyDaniels why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a slut and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago. — mike magro (@inkedskindawg) March 20, 2018

Clifford clapped back hard with a response that was alternately snarky and serious.

First, she addressed the sex aspect:

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star,” she wrote in the tweet below.

Then she explained why her allegations are relevant in 2018:

“People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS...I am NOT going anywhere.”

Technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress...People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS...I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

This is just the latest example of how Clifford is defending herself on Twitter against the many people who are insulting her now that she wants to speak out about her alleged affair with Trump.