Stormy Daniels Files Suit Against Trump Over 'False And Defamatory' Tweet

Stormy Daniels has filed a new lawsuit against President Donald Trump over one of his recent tweets, which the adult film star says was “false and defamatory.”

On April 18, Trump tweeted dismissively about a forensic sketch of a man who Daniels says threatened her in 2011. The president called it “a total con job.”

In the defamation suit, filed in a Manhattan federal court on Monday, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged that Trump “used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack” her.

Trump’s tweet exposed Daniels to “contempt, ridicule... and physical threats of violence,” the complaint says.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Daniels, who is also suing the president over a nondisclosure agreement she signed related to their alleged affair, is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ attorney, accused the president Monday of being complicit in the 2011 incident when a man allegedly threatened Daniels and warned her to keep silent about her alleged affair with Trump.

“We fully intend on bringing it to light,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter.