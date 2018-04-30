Stormy Daniels Files Suit Against Trump Over 'False And Defamatory' Tweet

Stormy Daniels has filed a new lawsuit against President Donald Trump over one of his recent tweets, which the adult film star says was “false and defamatory.”
On April 18, Trump tweeted dismissively about a forensic sketch of a man who Daniels says threatened her in 2011. The president called it “a total con job.”
In the defamation suit, filed in a Manhattan federal court on Monday, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged that Trump “used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack” her.
Trump’s tweet exposed Daniels to “contempt, ridicule... and physical threats of violence,” the complaint says.
Daniels, who is also suing the president over a nondisclosure agreement she signed related to their alleged affair, is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.
Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ attorney, accused the president Monday of being complicit in the 2011 incident when a man allegedly threatened Daniels and warned her to keep silent about her alleged affair with Trump.
“We fully intend on bringing it to light,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter.