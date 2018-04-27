‘Stranger Things’ Announces Season 3 Now In Production With A Cool, New Teaser

Here ya go, nerds!

Netflix turned “Stranger Things” fans’ emotions upside down Friday when it announced that the third season is now in production by releasing a behind-the-scenes teaser.

The video shows the series’ established stars and a few newcomers sitting down for a table read.

It also features fan-favorite Erica, played by Priah Ferguson, who we can expect to get a bigger role in the series.

Joining the cast for season three are a few notable and exciting names joining the cast including Cary Elwes Of “The Princess Bride” fame, Jake Busey who slayed an electric violin performance in “Starship Troopers” and Maya Hawke, the daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

According to a release, Hawke will play an “alternative girl” named Robin. She’s described as being bored with her “mundane life” and “gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.”

Here’s to hoping she uncovers the cryptic source of Hopper’s sweet dance moves: