'Stranger Things' Stars Brighten Kid's Birthday Party Sadness

The stars of “Stranger Things” just took a kid’s lonely birthday party to another dimension.
No classmates showed up to Aaron Alambat’s “Stranger Things”-themed bash in California ― complete with the wall of lights through which Joyce communicates with her missing son, Will, and a punch called “Demogorgon blood.”
So Aaron’s sister, Ayen Alambat, vented on the internet.
Cast members got wind of the party and sent messages of support on Tuesday. “Next year I would like an invite,” wrote Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven.
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) chimed in that he could be counted on to provide dessert for the occasion.
Good to see the kid smiling.
And nice going, you two.
