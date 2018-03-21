'Stranger Things' Stars Brighten Kid's Birthday Party Sadness

The stars of “Stranger Things” just took a kid’s lonely birthday party to another dimension.

No classmates showed up to Aaron Alambat’s “Stranger Things”-themed bash in California ― complete with the wall of lights through which Joyce communicates with her missing son, Will, and a punch called “Demogorgon blood.”

So Aaron’s sister, Ayen Alambat, vented on the internet.

my brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up pic.twitter.com/Rw8wC5uNjo — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 18, 2018

Cast members got wind of the party and sent messages of support on Tuesday. “Next year I would like an invite,” wrote Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven.

What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please? 😘😘😘 https://t.co/gNir0sMpsm — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 20, 2018

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) chimed in that he could be counted on to provide dessert for the occasion.

Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding 🎂🎉🎈 — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) March 20, 2018

Good to see the kid smiling.

update: he’s chillin now. he says if his classmates are gonna invite him, he won’t go. that’s his payback pic.twitter.com/auiTpAuz8M — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 19, 2018

And nice going, you two.