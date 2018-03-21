ENTERTAINMENT
03/21/2018 06:49 am ET

'Stranger Things' Stars Brighten Kid's Birthday Party Sadness

Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo reached out after no classmates attended the boy's "Stranger Things"-themed bash.
By Ron Dicker

The stars of “Stranger Things” just took a kid’s lonely birthday party to another dimension.

No classmates showed up to Aaron Alambat’s “Stranger Things”-themed bash in California ― complete with the wall of lights through which Joyce communicates with her missing son, Will, and a punch called “Demogorgon blood.”

So Aaron’s sister, Ayen Alambat, vented on the internet.

Cast members got wind of the party and sent messages of support on Tuesday. “Next year I would like an invite,” wrote Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven. 

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) chimed in that he could be counted on to provide dessert for the occasion.

Good to see the kid smiling.

And nice going, you two.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo, pictured in June 2017, boosted a kid's spirits after no classmate attended his "Stranger Things" birthday party.

h/t People

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
'Stranger Things' Cast With Politicians Would Be Even Scarier
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown Gaten Matarazzo
'Stranger Things' Stars Brighten Kid's Birthday Party Sadness
CONVERSATIONS