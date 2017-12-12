Hopper From 'Stranger Things' Wore A Holiday Sweater And Became A Meme

Actor David Harbour is spreading festive cheer with a holiday sweater snap.

Harbour ― aka police chief Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things” ― on Monday posted an Instagram photo to show gratitude for his Golden Globe nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:20am PST

“My Christmas present came early this year,” Harbour wrote. “You got me feeling all the holiday feels.”

His picture was also an early gift to Reddit users, who shared it to the “Photoshop Battles” subreddit, and began tweaking it in amusing ways.