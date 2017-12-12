ENTERTAINMENT
Hopper From 'Stranger Things' Wore A Holiday Sweater And Became A Meme

David Harbour's snap was an early gift for photo-editing Redditors.
By Lee Moran

Actor David Harbour is spreading festive cheer with a holiday sweater snap.

Harbour ― aka police chief Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things” ― on Monday posted an Instagram photo to show gratitude for his Golden Globe nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.

“My Christmas present came early this year,” Harbour wrote. “You got me feeling all the holiday feels.”

His picture was also an early gift to Reddit users, who shared it to the “Photoshop Battles” subreddit, and began tweaking it in amusing ways.

Here are some of the best posts so far:

Hotline bling
COME WHERE THE FLAVOR IS
