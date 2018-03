'Stranger Things' Actors Scare Up Monstrous Raises For Season 3

The cast of the supernatural series “Stranger Things” didn’t have to be frightened of contract talks.

Many of the younger actors in the Netflix hit received pay raises for Season 3 that exceeded 10 times their original wages, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

Citing unnamed sources, the trade publication said Winona Ryder (who plays Joyce Byers) received a bump from $100,000 to $350,000 per episode. Another adult actor, David Harbour (Jim Hopper), is making a similar amount after earning about $80,000 per installment in the first two seasons.

The kids in the ’80s-set show are getting their fair share of salary thrills and chills as well.

Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) will make $250,000 per episode, The Hollywood Reporter said. Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) and Joe Keery (Steve) will pull in “roughly $150,000.” Many of the younger cast members were making about $20,000 per show previously, the outlet reported.