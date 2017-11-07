Michigan Police Troll ‘Stranger Things’ Fans With Jail Warning Tweet

“Stranger Things” fans in Michigan have an added incentive not to get themselves arrested this week.

On Sunday, East Lansing Police tweeted that it would reveal the plot of Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror to anyone who ends up in its jail:

We've taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week. Some extra motivation for you to not end up there. pic.twitter.com/SEbRlXx4BJ — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 5, 2017

The department said it taped spoilers for the show all over its detention facility’s walls. “Some extra motivation for you to not end up there,” it added.

It’s not clear which season of the show that law enforcers planed to ruin for suspects. The department didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s message asking whether its warning was a joke.

Had police gone through with the threat, however, we can only imagine the jail’s walls looking something like this:

Here’s how the tweet was received:

Now THAT is cruel!!!! :) — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) November 5, 2017

I love you guys for this! 😂 — Lorenzo (@lorenzomigz26) November 7, 2017