This 'Stranger Things' Spoof Is A Freakin' Good Summary Of Season 1

Eggos at the ready.

By Lee Moran

Stranger Things” returns to Netflix at the end of October — and this spoof video could be the perfect refresher for what went down in Season 1:

YouTube parody masters “The Hillywood Show” ― aka sisters Hilly and Hannah Hindi ― summarize the story so far in the clip, with a little help from a reworked version of Rick James’ “Super Freak.”

Using real locations from the show, they reenact key scenes with their own comedic twist.

Check out the full segment above, and the behind-the-scenes footage below:

“Stranger Things” Season 2 premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
