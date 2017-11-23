'Stranger Things' Cast Answer Fans' Most Burning Questions About The Show

The “Stranger Things” stars are here to answer fans’ strangest online queries.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, joined Joe Keery (aka Steve) in responding to the weirdest Google searches about them and the Netflix sci-fi horror series.

The questions in the Wired magazine clip ranged from the sensible (such as whether the show is based on a true story) to the silly.

The more bizarre questions prompted this response: