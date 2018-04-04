Filmmaker Says 'Stranger Things' Creators Stole His Ideas In New Lawsuit

A filmmaker says the creators of “Stranger Things” are copycats.

Filmmaker Charlie Kessler is suing show creators Matt and Ross Duffer for allegedly stealing ideas for their hit Netflix show after he pitched a similar project to them.

According to the suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles (and later posted by Deadline), Kessler met the brothers at a Tribeca Film Festival party in April 2014. Kessler, who’s since worked in technical operations for shows like “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil,” introduced the concept of a feature based on his supernatural short film “Montauk” that had premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival two years earlier.

He later handed over the script, ideas, story and the short film to the siblings. Now, Kessler claims they took his ideas without his permission or knowledge. “Stranger Things,” which originally was titled “Montauk” when it was sold to Netflix, has become a bona fide smash with a third season in the works.

HuffPost has reached out to reps for the Duffer brothers for comment.

GETTY "Stranger Things" is at the center of a lawsuit claiming that the show's creators stole ideas from another filmmaker.

Kessler’s outline for the project and the TV show both involve paranormal activity near government facilities, another dimension, a boy who vanishes and children with enhanced abilities, several outlets noted.

The filmmaker is now seeking damages and lost profits.

“After the massive success of ‘Stranger Things’ that is based on Plaintiff’s concepts that Plaintiffs discussed with Defendants, Defendants have made huge sums of money by producing the series based on Plaintiff’s concepts without compensating or crediting Plaintiff for his Concepts,” the suit reads.

Variety pointed out that both “Montauk” and “Stranger Things” followed The Montauk Project: Experiments in Time, a 1992 science fiction book about secret government experiments.