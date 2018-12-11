Strasbourg Shooting: At Least 2 Dead, Several Injured And In Critical Condition

The French prosecutor’s office has opened a terror investigation into a shooting in the city of Strasbourg that has left at least two people dead and injured as many as eight others.
The shooting occurred near the city’s world-famous Christmas markets on Tuesday evening local time.
France’s interior minister, Christophe Castaner, told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition, per The Associated Press.
A police operation remains underway as the gunman remains at large.
The European Parliament in Strasbourg was placed on lockdown following the shooting.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.