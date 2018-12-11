WORLD NEWS
12/11/2018 04:19 pm ET Updated 46 minutes ago

Strasbourg Shooting: At Least 2 Dead, Several Injured And In Critical Condition

Authorities are reporting at least two dead and eight injured in the French city.
headshot
By David Barden

The French prosecutor’s office has opened a terror investigation into a shooting in the city of Strasbourg that has left at least two people dead and injured as many as eight others. 

The shooting occurred near the city’s world-famous Christmas markets on Tuesday evening local time.

France’s interior minister, Christophe Castaner, told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition, per The Associated Press. 

A police operation remains underway as the gunman remains at large. 

The European Parliament in Strasbourg was placed on lockdown following the shooting. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Gun Violence France Shooting Christmas Market Strasbourg
Strasbourg Shooting: At Least 2 Dead, Several Injured And In Critical Condition
CONVERSATIONS