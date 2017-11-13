WEIRD NEWS
11/13/2017 08:33 am ET Updated 1 hour ago

This Streaker In Buffalo Ran For More Yards Than The Bills Did

Sign him up! But give him clothes first.

By Ron Dicker
Tom Szczerbowski via Getty Images
This streaker's mad dash gave Buffalo Bills fans a jolt of excitement during a blowout loss on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills found the answer to their anemic rushing attack on Sunday ― but he lacked a uniform, or any other clothing for that matter.

A streaker who invaded the field literally rushed for more yards than the entire Bills team during their 47-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Let’s take a look at the stats: Five Bills players carried a total of 15 times for 69 yards.

According to the Buffalo News, the streaker sprinted from end zone to end zone ― 100 yards.

He was eventually stopped by security after he slipped on a cutback move in an attempt to run across the field yet again. He was escorted off with a yellow security jacket to cover what needed to be covered.

Here’s some relatively SFW highlights of his naked dash.

Brett Carlsen via Getty Images
Attention-getting over.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nfl Sports New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills Streaker
This Streaker In Buffalo Ran For More Yards Than The Bills Did

CONVERSATIONS