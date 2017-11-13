This Streaker In Buffalo Ran For More Yards Than The Bills Did

The Buffalo Bills found the answer to their anemic rushing attack on Sunday ― but he lacked a uniform, or any other clothing for that matter.

A streaker who invaded the field literally rushed for more yards than the entire Bills team during their 47-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Let’s take a look at the stats: Five Bills players carried a total of 15 times for 69 yards.

According to the Buffalo News, the streaker sprinted from end zone to end zone ― 100 yards.

He was eventually stopped by security after he slipped on a cutback move in an attempt to run across the field yet again. He was escorted off with a yellow security jacket to cover what needed to be covered.

Here’s some relatively SFW highlights of his naked dash.

STREAKER ON THE FIELD AT THE BILLS SAINTS GAME pic.twitter.com/FJRtxJDmhh — Jake Giron (@JGiron) November 12, 2017