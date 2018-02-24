SPORTS
02/24/2018 04:16 am ET

Streaker Crashes Olympic Speedskating With A Message For The World

What a performance!
By Lee Moran

A streaker at the Winter Olympics just wanted to bring “PEACE + LOVE” to the world.

The ponytailed man bounded onto the ice shortly after the men’s 1,000m speed skating event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday.

As video that Instagram user mhj.kooij shared online shows, the rink intruder removed his clothes to reveal a pink tutu and a strategically-placed sock beneath.

He’d inked the message about peace and love onto his chest.

Yahoo News identified the man as British-based Mark Roberts, who it reported has now streaked at more than 500 events ― including at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

It’s unclear how officials dealt with his impromptu performance, which has now gone down in Olympic history.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
