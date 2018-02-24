Streaker Crashes Olympic Speedskating With A Message For The World

A streaker at the Winter Olympics just wanted to bring “PEACE + LOVE” to the world.

The ponytailed man bounded onto the ice shortly after the men’s 1,000m speed skating event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday.

As video that Instagram user mhj.kooij shared online shows, the rink intruder removed his clothes to reveal a pink tutu and a strategically-placed sock beneath.

A post shared by Maarten Kooij (@mhj.kooij) on Feb 23, 2018 at 3:45am PST

He’d inked the message about peace and love onto his chest.

MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images

Yahoo News identified the man as British-based Mark Roberts, who it reported has now streaked at more than 500 events ― including at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images