ENTERTAINMENT
03/02/2018 11:02 am ET

Here's Where You Can Stream This Year's Oscar Nominees

Many nominated movies are already on Netflix.
By Todd Van Luling

If you’re going to an Oscar party on Sunday and are freaking out because you haven’t seen any of the nominated movies, then consider this list your lifesaver. 

Personally, I’ve been very bad at keeping up with the Oscar movies this year outside of a few highlights. That means I think “Lady Bird” or “Get Out” should win for Best Picture and “Icarus” was the best documentary, but I can’t say for sure against the other nominees.

You and I now have a little over 48 hours to catch up before the ceremony, so here’s how to stream this year’s nominees. Best of luck. 

Get Out
"Get Out" is on HBO
Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.

Notable Oscar Nominees You Can Stream

 

“Get Out”

Nominations: Best Picture, Lead Actor, Director and Original Screenplay.

Where to stream: HBO Go/Now

 

“The Square” 

Nominations: Foreign Language Film

Where to stream: Hulu

 

“The Big Sick”

Nominations: Original Screenplay

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

 

“Mudbound”

Nominations: Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography and Original Song.

Where to stream: Netflix

  

“Beauty and the Beast”

Nominations: Production Design and Costume Design

Where to stream: Netflix

 

“Logan” 

Nominations: Adapted Screenplay

Where to stream: HBO Go/Now

 

“Icarus”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to stream: Netflix

 

“The Boss Baby”

Nominations: Animated Feature

Where to stream: Netflix

  

“On Body and Soul”

Nominations: Foreign Language Film

Where to stream: Netflix

 

“The Breadwinner”

Nominations: Animated Feature

Where to stream: Netflix

 

“Kong: Skull Island”

Nominations: Visual Effects

Where to stream: HBO Go/Now

 

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

 

“Last Men in Aleppo”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to stream: Netflix

 

“Strong Island”

Nominations: Documentary Feature

Where to stream: Netflix

 

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Nominations: Visual Effects

Where to stream: Netflix 

 

Where To Stream, Rent or Buy Every Best Picture Nominee

 

“Call Me by Your Name”

PurchaseiTunesAmazonGoogle Play and YouTube

 

“Darkest Hour”

Purchase: iTunesAmazonGoogle Play and YouTube.

 

“Dunkirk”

Purchase or Rent: iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayYouTube

 

“Get Out”

Stream: HBO Go/Now

Purchase or Rent: iTunes

Purchase: AmazonGoogle Play and YouTube

 

“Lady Bird”

Rent: iTunesAmazonGoogle Play and YouTube

 

“Phantom Thread”

(Still have to pre-order or see in theater.)

 

“The Post”

(Still have to pre-order or see in theater.)

 

“The Shape of Water”

Purchase: iTunesAmazon, Google Play and YouTube

 

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Purchase: iTunesAmazonGoogle Play and YouTube

Todd Van Luling
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movies Streaming Services Oscar Nominees
Here's Where You Can Stream This Year's Oscar Nominees
CONVERSATIONS