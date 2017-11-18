Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

Hulu has been a true savior for cord-cutters. While other services have gone more in the direction of original content, Hulu has continued its strategy of maintaining partnerships with traditional networks to get streaming rights after initial broadcasts.
Notably, NBC, ABC and Fox all have stakes in the service, so these traditional players often make it easy for you to stream their shows right after they air, which hasn’t been the case across the industry.
On top of everything, Hulu has created some truly great original shows that easily compete with what the network backers are putting on cord-based television. If you want a ton of shows to wade through and choose from, Hulu is the service for you.
For the weekend of Nov. 18, Streamline is recommending “Difficult People” in the top spot. Hulu announced this week that the company would not be creating another season of the project, which is a huge shame.
Although the project always had a niche appeal, Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner were easily one of the funniest duos on television. “Difficult People” is the kind of high-quality comedy that other writers would want to make and the project will probably have influence on many shows to come.
In recent weeks, the show was particularly noteworthy for retrospective attention to all the jokes about actor Kevin Spacey throughout its three seasons. There are now numerous people accusing Spacey of sexual harassment and assault, including men who were underage at the time. The show seemed to hint that the actor’s relationships with underage men was an open secret.
That’s a prime example of the kind of joke that was never going to resonate to a mass audience at the time, but resonated within the industry. It’s too bad that the support for small but great shows like this can only go so far.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Season 3 Finale: Sept. 26, 2017
Plot: Best friends survive BS together.
Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.
Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show.
Season 2 Finale: TBD
Plot: Souls think they're in heaven.
Pro: The show is funny, but also has a lot of subtly incredible writing.
Con: The charms might be a bit too subtle at times, and often it's almost better just reading about it than watching.
Season 1 Finale: Nov. 1, 2016
Plot: Ivy dropout tries finding himself.
Pro: It was the most critically acclaimed show last year, but also probably the funniest. Very easy watch.
Con: The mystical realism works most of the time, but occasionally earns an eye-roll.
Season 5 Finale: TBD
Plot: Cops try to have fun.
Pro: The cast works incredibly well together. Pretty much everyone involved is a comedic heavyweight.
Con: The show is about New York City cops, but glosses over problems the city's force continues to deal with regarding race and class.
Season 9 Finale: TBD
Plot: Longtime friendships of differing sexualities.
Pro: The show seems extra vital during the Trump administration as it steers into important topics with humor.
Con: It's only as clever as a sitcom format allows.
Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017
Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.
Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.
Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive.
Season 12 Finale: March 8, 2017
Plot: Alcoholic jerks keep doing shenanigans.
Pro: This show is so funny and is on pace to become the longest-running live-action American sitcom ever. Somehow, it's still just as good as the early seasons.
Con: You're probably already aware of this show and have already decided whether to give it a try.
Season 1 Release: Nov. 14, 2017
Plot: Regular guy might save future.
Pro: The cast is good. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg directed the first few episodes.
Con: This writing isn't good enough to warrant 13 hourlong episodes.
