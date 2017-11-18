Ranking The Best Shows On Hulu You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 18, Streamline is recommending “Difficult People” in the top spot. Hulu announced this week that the company would not be creating another season of the project, which is a huge shame.

Although the project always had a niche appeal, Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner were easily one of the funniest duos on television. “Difficult People” is the kind of high-quality comedy that other writers would want to make and the project will probably have influence on many shows to come.

In recent weeks, the show was particularly noteworthy for retrospective attention to all the jokes about actor Kevin Spacey throughout its three seasons. There are now numerous people accusing Spacey of sexual harassment and assault, including men who were underage at the time. The show seemed to hint that the actor’s relationships with underage men was an open secret.

That’s a prime example of the kind of joke that was never going to resonate to a mass audience at the time, but resonated within the industry. It’s too bad that the support for small but great shows like this can only go so far.