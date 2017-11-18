Ranking The Best Shows You Can Stream Online Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 18, “Lady Dynamite” tops the list, followed by fellow Netflix show “Alias Grace.” For more on those shows check out the Netflix Streamline.

The biggest streaming news this week was Amazon acquiring the rights to adapt “The Lord of the Rings” books into television shows. The company reportedly spent around $200 million and will likely spend $100 million to $150 million on each season. The Amazon Streamline list gets into this more, but the deal finally gives Amazon a television property that could meaningfully drive sales of their other products, such as the books and merchandise associated with the show.

Amazon also announced that they are looking to make a free version of their Amazon Prime video content that will be ad-supported. Although they’d like everyone to sign up for their Prime service, allowing a show like “LOTR” to be “free” will likely help them acquire new customers they never would have gotten in the first place.

Sports Illustrated announced that they would try to build their own streaming service and charge $4.99 a month. The service will have content like sports movies, documentaries, talk shows and swimsuit ... content. That seems like a high price to pay when services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have far more content and are just a few dollars more. The publication has been struggling to adapt their business model as print advertising continues to decline. This seems like a last-ditch effort, honestly.

Hulu’s big news this week was that it cancelled the beloved but niche “Difficult People.” More on this at the Hulu Streamline, but that show was a treasure and will be missed. Thankfully this is a month with tons of great new comedy.

“Back” and “Search Party” join the list this week. Both are hilarious and well worth seeking out despite being on small streaming services. For “Back,” you’ll need a Sundance Now subscription, while “Search Party” is on the TBS website and will require a cable subscription. Also, “Search Party” doesn’t debut until Sunday, but the first season is still currently available to stream.

Meanwhile, “Lady Dynamite” is on the top spot this week as more praise rolls in for its second season. It’s so inventive and like nothing else on right now while also being super funny.

This next show does not normally fit our guidelines for recommendation given it isn’t scripted, but the recent “Nathan For You” season finale is so special it needed to be highlighted.