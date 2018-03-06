HUFFPOST FINDS
15 Truly Insta-Worthy Caribbean Vacation Rentals With Infinity Pools

By Brittany Nims
No trip to one of the world’s best beaches would be complete without a wanderlust-inducing, Insta-ready infinity pool, with its optical trickery and seemingly nonexistent edge. Though they look like a vacation amenity reserved for celebrities and travel bloggers, vacation rentals with infinity pools are actually WAY easier to come by than you think. 

Get inspired for your next getaway. Below, we’ve rounded up 15 drool-worthy Caribbean vacation rentals that have infinity pools. Take a look below: 

  • 1 Golf View Villa -- Westmoreland, Barbados
    This four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom villa sleeps eight, and includes an infinity pool, resort amenities, housekeeping and free beach shuttle. Check it out
  • 2 Oceanfront Villa With Private Beach -- San Pedro, Belize
    This three bedroom villa includes a private beach, two caretakers, an infinity pool and airport pickup and dropoff. Check it out
  • 3 Sunrise Ridge Luxury Villa -- Turks and Caicos Islands
    Only a 10-minute drive to the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach, this luxury villa is nestled along the Turtle Tail area of the island, giving guests complete privacy. The custom-designed home includes a lap and infinity pool with a jaw-dropping 270-degree view of the uninhabited islands of the Caribbean. It even includes a hammock and water slide. Check it out
  • 4 Luxury Vacation Villa -- St. Martin
    This stunning villa offers incredible 180-degree views of Orient Bay, with an overflowing infinity swimming pool and open-air terrance. Plus, it's air conditioned and each room has a king-size bed. Check it out
  • 5 Luxury Villa With Private Beach -- Aquadilla, Puerto Rico
    This exclusive and private seven-bedroom villa is set on a private oceanfront landscape on the island. It includes a private theater room, two jacuzzis, central air conditioning, a game room, a gym, a business center, two exterior kitchens and a fully stocked premium bar. Oh, and an infinity pool. Check it out
  • 6 Spacious Oceanfront Villa -- Kralendijk, Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands
    This four bedroom villa includes an outdoor hot tub, heated spa and private beach. The open-air concept gives a tremendous view of the Caribbean. Check it out
  • 7 Panoramic Oceanview Home -- Rincón, Puerto Rico
    This five bedroom oceanview home is a surfer's dream. The house has all the comforts you need, and then some, including a hammock and even an outdoor shower. Check it out
  • 8 Breezy Palms Oceanfront Villa -- Turks and Caicos Islands
    This four-bedroom, four-bath property includes a jacuzzi tub, separate game room, pool table, kitchen and bar area, and an impressive infinity pool view of the Chalk Sound National Sanctuary, where you can kayak, windsurf and paddle board. Check it out.
  • 9 Airy Villa -- Black Rock, Trinidad and Tobago
    This airy villa is situated on a ridge near a bird sanctuary, so you're bound to see some wildlife. It's a 5 minute drive to some of the island's best beaches, and is close to the Mt. Irvine championship golf course, too. The house has a wrap-around veranda, high ceilings and plenty of pool chairs to soak up the sun. Check it out
  • 10 Bird Of Paradise Beachfront Cottage -- Bahamas
    This adorable beach cottage is the perfect getaway for a couple. It features a king-size bed, fully stocked kitchen and even has indoor and ocean-side showers. There's a custom infinity pool overlooking the beach, and at night the view's perfect for star gazing. Check it out
  • 11 Luxury Beachfront Villa -- Turks and Caicos
    This spacious and modern two-bedroom villa is a short walk to many of the restaurants and beaches of Grace Bay and Turtle Cove. Enjoy some of the best snorkeling the island has to offer right outside your doorstep, and the lack of light pollution provides amazing star-gazing. It also includes open-air waterfall showers and the master bedroom has an outdoor shower and bath. Check it out.
  • 12 Affordable Rental With Infinity Pool -- Western Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago
    This two-bed apartment includes an infinity pool with incredible views. It's the perfect getaway for a couple, with uninterrupted views of the mountains, forest and sea. The apartment sits atop a hill, giving it great year-round cool breezes. Check it out
  • 13 Panoramic Villa -- Le Marin, Martinique
    This three bedroom villa features a terrace, private pool with panoramic views of the sea and hills. The Creole-style villa includes everything you need for a comfortable stay, including laundry. Check it out.
  • 14 Thevine House With Infinity Pool -- Bahamas
    Take diving lessons, go deep-sea fishing or kayak around the Moriah Harbour Cay near this stunning three-bedroom house. It overlooks the unspoiled beaches of Moriah Harbour Cay National Park and is surrounded by tropical gardens and palm trees. Each room has an ocean view, and the poolside cabana is a perfect place to grill up some fresh-caught lunch. Check it out.
  • 15 Jungle View Villa -- Dominical, Costa Rica
    Known as the Flying Monkey Villa, this property is nestled in the jungle and provides stunning panoramic ocean and jungle views. The infinity pool from the lower level includes a built-in custom outdoor wet bar, too. Check it out

