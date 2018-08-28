RELATIONSHIPS
24 Breathtaking Destination Weddings Pics That Will Leave You In Awe

The wanderlust is real.
By Kelsey Borresen

After looking through these photos, you’ll want to renew your passport and go explore some of these breathtaking places ASAP.  

Wedding planning website Junebug Weddings on Monday announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Destination Photography contest. Photogs from around the world submitted more than 5,000 images ― including wedding, engagement, honeymoon, couples portrait and vow renewal shots ― but only 50 made it into the final collection. 

Below, check out some of our favorite images. To see the collection in its entirety, head over to Junebug Weddings

Award-Winning Wedding Photos
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
