24 Breathtaking Destination Weddings Pics That Will Leave You In Awe

After looking through these photos, you’ll want to renew your passport and go explore some of these breathtaking places ASAP.

Wedding planning website Junebug Weddings on Monday announced the winners of its annual Best of the Best Destination Photography contest. Photogs from around the world submitted more than 5,000 images ― including wedding, engagement, honeymoon, couples portrait and vow renewal shots ― but only 50 made it into the final collection.