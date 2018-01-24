HUFFPOST FINDS
01/24/2018 06:07 pm ET

14 Stylish Compost Bins That'll Look Right At Home In Your Kitchen

By Brittany Nims
If your goal is to be less wasteful this year, starting a compost collection in your home is an incredibly easy and inexpensive first step. But, where do you start?

If you have a small kitchen with little counter space, you might be looking for a cabinet-mount compost bin. If you’re looking for something artful that’ll go with your minimalist kitchen, an equally minimalist bin will fit the bill. Worried about the smell? Most bins even include charcoal filters designed to cut down on odors. 

Whatever you’re looking for, there are plenty of options to suit your style, budget and requirements. Take a look below at 14 cute and stylish compost bins that’ll look right at home in your kitchen: 

  • 1 Bamboozle Food Composter in Graphite
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 2 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Compost Bucket
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 3 Noaway Countertop Walnut Compost Bin
    Food52
    Get it here
  • 4 OXO Good Grips Easy Clean Compost Bin
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 5 Eco-Cycle VermiTek Bamboo Compost Pail
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 6 Copper Plated Stainless Steel Compost Pail Bin with Charcoal Filters
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 7 Living Composter
    Uncommon Goods
    Get it here
  • 8 Tigger Countertop Compost Bin
    AHAlife
    Get it here
  • 9 Oggi Eco-Friendly Compost Pail
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 10 Kitchen Compost Caddy Cabinet Mounted Compost Bin
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 11 Norpro Ceramic Compost Keeper
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 12 Full Circle Fresh Air Odor-Free Compost Collector
    Jet
    Get it here
  • 13 Stainless Steel Compost Bin with Charcoal Filter
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 14 Oggi EZ-Open Satin Finish Stainless Steel Compost Pail
    Jet
    Get it here

