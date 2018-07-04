11 Stylish First Ladies Who Aren’t Named Michelle Or Jackie

When you think of fashionable first ladies, the names Michelle Obama and Jacqueline Kennedy probably come to mind, but they weren’t the only ones with an eye for style.
Long before Jackie O. popularized the pillbox hat, Mamie Eisenhower had a shade of pink named for her. And before Michelle Obama caused a stir by showing off her bare arms, Francis Folsom Cleveland ruffled the feathers of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in the late 1880s with her shoulder-bearing dresses.
This Independence Day, we’re paying homage to 11 former first ladies who are also style icons. Check out our picks below:
