11 Stylish First Ladies Who Aren’t Named Michelle Or Jackie

Bettmann via Getty Images

Nancy Reagan was "known for bringing a sense of style to the White House that the U.S. hadn't seen since Jackie Kennedy," according to " Today ."She was so well-known for her fashion sense and affinity for fancy clothing that she made headlines when she poked fun at herself by dressing up in a mismatched outfit and singing a version of "Second Hand Clothes" at a political event in 1982."The sophisticated audience of journalists, politicians and their friends responded to her performance as though she had undergone a major change," Washington Post reporter Donnie Radcliffe wrote at the time. "A number of these image-makers left the ballroom saying that Nancy Reagan's song-and-dance number had transformed her image."