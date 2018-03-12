HUFFPOST FINDS
20 Stylish Travel Shoes That Are Remarkably Comfortable

These shoes were made for walking (and walking, and walking).
By Amanda Pena

Just because you’re traveling doesn’t mean you have to ditch your sense of fashionable footwear. Though the kitten heels and slingbacks might be best served at home in your closet, there is a practical footwear balance between style and comfort. 

Whether you’re looking for comfy plane shoes, walkable flats that won’t give you blisters after a long day, or stylish sneakers that can go from day to night, we’ve taken the guessing out of wondering which shoes you should bring on your next adventure.

See below for 20 stylish travel shoes that still deliver comfort:

  • 1 Linea Paolo 'Felicia' Wedge Bootie
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $120.
  • 2 Chacos Classic Hiking Sandals
    Jet
    Get it at Jet for $70. 
  • 3 Bernie Mev. Frontier Woven Mary Jane Wedge
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $80.
  • 4 VIA SPIGA Marlow Slip-On Sneaker
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $195.
  • 5 Cole Haan Rodeo Tassel Driving Loafer
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $130.
  • 6 Dansko Missy
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $145.
  • 7 UGG Sammy Sneaker
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $110.
  • 8 Teva Original Universe Sandals
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos for $50. 
  • 9 adidas Originals NMD R1 STLT Primeknit Sneaker
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $170.
  • 10 Superga Classic Canvas Slip-on Sneakers
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Anthropologie, $68.
  • 11 TOMS Blue Slub Chambray Women's Del Rey Sneakers
    Toms
    Get them at TOMS, $79.
  • 12 GREATS The Alta
    Greats
    Get them at GREATS, $198.
  • 13 Cole Haan Anica Slide Sandal
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom, $130.
  • 14 Birkenstock Yara Sandals
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Birkenstock, $128.
  • 15 TOMS Black Slubby Cotton Avalon Slip-Ons
    Toms
    Get them at TOMS, $60.
  • 16 Skechers Flex Appeal 2.0
    Skechers
    Get them at Skechers, $70.
  • 17 Superga 2750 Gingham Sneaker
    Urban Outfitters
    Get them at Urban Outfitters, $85.
  • 18 UGG Tye Sneaker
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom, $140.
  • 19 Seychelles Offstage Chelsea Boots
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Anthropologie, $128.
  • 20 Soludos Amalfi Braided Sandals
    Anthropologie
    Get them at Anthropologie, $98.

