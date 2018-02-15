14 Stylish Vegan Women's Shoes Worth Buying

“Plant-based” has been labeled the food trend of 2018, but that doesn’t mean the movement has to stay in our kitchens.
Interest in vegan-friendly consumer goods has been steadily rising over the years. From cruelty-free makeup brushes and vegan-friendly beauty brands, to coats made without fur and feathers, conscious consumers now have an abundance of options for vegan-friendly goods ― from head to toe.
For women who are looking for vegan-friendly shoes that actually look stylish, take a look below at 14 of our favorite looks:
