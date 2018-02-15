HUFFPOST FINDS
02/15/2018 06:10 pm ET

14 Stylish Vegan Women's Shoes Worth Buying

👞👟👡👢👠

By Brittany Nims
Pablo Rogat`s Photostream via Getty Images

“Plant-based” has been labeled the food trend of 2018, but that doesn’t mean the movement has to stay in our kitchens.

Interest in vegan-friendly consumer goods has been steadily rising over the years. From cruelty-free makeup brushes and vegan-friendly beauty brands, to coats made without fur and feathers, conscious consumers now have an abundance of options for vegan-friendly goods ― from head to toe.

For women who are looking for vegan-friendly shoes that actually look stylish, take a look below at 14 of our favorite looks: 

  • 1 Vegan Flora from Dr. Martens
    Dr Martens
    Get them here
  • 2 Parker Bootie from JBU
    Zappos
    Get them here
  • 3 Talking Picture Oxford Flat from Modcloth
    Modcloth
    Get them here
  • 4 Vegan Austin Flat from BC Footwear
    Anthropologie
    Get them here
  • 5 Society Vegan d'Orsay Flat from BC Footwear
    Nordstrom Rack
    Get them here
  • 6 Amber Orchard Clog from Free People
    Free People
    Get them here
  • 7 Basketweave Slub Chambray Cabrillo Sneakers from TOMS
    TOMS
    Get them here
  • 8 Johnnie Mules from Nine West
    Nine West
    Get them here
  • 9 Vegan 1460 from Dr. Martens
    Dr Martens
    Get them here
  • 10 Glitz Raining, Glitz Pouring Rain Boot from Modcloth
    Modcloth
    Get it here
  • 11 Brooklyn Ashland Clog from Kelsi Dagger
    Zappos
    Get them here.
  • 12 Mew And Me Forever Flat from T.U.K.
    Modcloth
    Get them here
  • 13 Avery Wedge from TOMS
    TOMS
    Get them here
  • 14 Chacos
    Zappos
    Get them here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Style Shoppable Vegan Veganism
14 Stylish Vegan Women's Shoes Worth Buying

CONVERSATIONS