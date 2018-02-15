14 Stylish Vegan Women's Shoes Worth Buying

“Plant-based” has been labeled the food trend of 2018, but that doesn’t mean the movement has to stay in our kitchens.

For women who are looking for vegan-friendly shoes that actually look stylish, take a look below at 14 of our favorite looks:

1 Vegan Flora from Dr. Martens Dr Martens Get them here

2 Parker Bootie from JBU Zappos Get them here

3 Talking Picture Oxford Flat from Modcloth Modcloth Get them here

4 Vegan Austin Flat from BC Footwear Anthropologie Get them here

5 Society Vegan d'Orsay Flat from BC Footwear Nordstrom Rack Get them here

6 Amber Orchard Clog from Free People Free People Get them here

7 Basketweave Slub Chambray Cabrillo Sneakers from TOMS TOMS Get them here

8 Johnnie Mules from Nine West Nine West Get them here

9 Vegan 1460 from Dr. Martens Dr Martens Get them here

10 Glitz Raining, Glitz Pouring Rain Boot from Modcloth Modcloth Get it here

11 Brooklyn Ashland Clog from Kelsi Dagger Zappos Get them here

12 Mew And Me Forever Flat from T.U.K. Modcloth Get them here

13 Avery Wedge from TOMS TOMS Get them here

14 Chacos Zappos Get them here