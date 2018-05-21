'Suits' Creator Pens Heartfelt Open Letter About Attending Royal Wedding

Maybe you watched the royal wedding from your home, bleary-eyed in a stained robe and binge-eating day-old scones from the grocery store.
But if you’re Aaron Korsh, creator of the TV show “Suits,” you went to the royal wedding IRL and soaked up the majestic ceremony with the likes of Oprah, and George and Amal Clooney.
Korsh wrote an open letter about his day attending the wedding of his friend and former “Suits” star Meghan Markle to Prince Harry. In an impassioned post on Twitter, he called the experience “the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen.”
Korsh, asked to write about the ceremony for the New York Daily News, decided to share his sentiments on social media.
“From the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the drive up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another,” he wrote.
Korsh told the Daily News that “Harry looked earnest and somehow vulnerable, while Meghan looked strong and proud and regal and beautiful.
“To have a mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be done was moving beyond words,” he told the publication.
Korsh mentioned rubbing elbows with the likes of Sir Elton John and Idris Elba, gushing that it was all a “dream.” He concluded his letter by saying “it felt like the world was becoming a better place” and that his life will “forever be richer for having those memories.”
Anyone else having major FOMO?