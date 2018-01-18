14 Sundance Movies That Could Be The Year's Breakout Hits

"The Tale"

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Get ready for another big year for Laura Dern. Arriving in time to double as commentary about the power dynamics unfolding in Hollywood and beyond, “The Tale” concerns a successful journalist re-exploring the sexual triangle she had with two adult coaches at age 13. Some 40 years later, the affair she once considered loving and harmless assumes a harsher context. If I had to guess, this will be one of the most chattered-about movies at Sundance, both as a tour de force for Dern (and Ellen Burstyn, who plays her mother) and because of the #MeToo movement that’s prompted many to reconsider what constitutes consensual romance. “The Tale” marks the first fiction feature from Jennifer Fox, who directed the documentaries “Beirut: The Last Home Movie” and “My Reincarnation.” — MJ