14 Sundance Movies That Could Be The Year's Breakout Hits

As awards season throttles forward, affixing critics’ attention to the best of the best of last year’s movies, the Sundance Film Festival is looking ahead.
Yes, the breakout movies of 2018 are already upon us.
HuffPost is on the ground in snowy Park City, Utah, for a week’s worth of film screenings ― from indie gems like Chloë Sevigny’s Lizzie Borden biopic and Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning’s apocalyptic survival drama to lead-actress vehicles for Laura Dern and Maggie Gyllenhaal to adaptations of the popular novels Monster and Juliet, Naked.
In an honor of a new year, and a new slate of cinematic must-sees, here’s a sampling of the films you’ll probably hear about in the months to follow. Sorry if you’re still prepping yourself for the Oscars, but this year’s breakout hits are calling your name.