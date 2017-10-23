'Sunday Night Football' Looked Like A Halloween Horror Movie

Halloween is still more than a week away, but “Sunday Night Football” had a spooky feel to it as fog rolled into Foxboro, Massachusetts, and obscured much of the action between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
The scoreboard said the Patriots prevailed, 23-7, in the Super Bowl rematch, but it was hard to tell based on the images from the game:
“The fog ― that was crazy. I have never seen that,” New England quarterback Tom Brady told the Worcester Telegram. “It was just so still out there. The fog had no place to go. I don’t think it affected much, really, at the end of the day. I’m sure it looked cool on TV, though.”
