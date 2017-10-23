'Sunday Night Football' Looked Like A Halloween Horror Movie

Halloween is still more than a week away, but “Sunday Night Football” had a spooky feel to it as fog rolled into Foxboro, Massachusetts, and obscured much of the action between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The scoreboard said the Patriots prevailed, 23-7, in the Super Bowl rematch, but it was hard to tell based on the images from the game:

Hope your view is as good as mine. #Foggy #Foxboro.There's a game going on somewhere on that field. #Patriots dominating #Falcons. I think. pic.twitter.com/0hqMHNRFYo — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) October 23, 2017

We get it, Foxboro. You vape. pic.twitter.com/dP7mfUUZiW — Dom Garrett (@DomGarrett) October 23, 2017

DEMENTORS ARE INVADING FOXBORO pic.twitter.com/WGhE65iSVv — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) October 23, 2017

Where the hell did the stadium go?! Fog rolled in fast here in Foxboro pic.twitter.com/wRvTAeRSw4 — Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) October 23, 2017

Lets go live to Foxboro: pic.twitter.com/6ecz2DIphA — Mike Todd (@MikeTodd614) October 23, 2017

The fog in Foxboro has only thickened since the game ended. pic.twitter.com/JiPO6EW2Yq — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) October 23, 2017