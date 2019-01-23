A suspect is in custody after police responded to reports of a shooting at a SunTrust bank in central Florida, a county official confirmed to HuffPost.

Multiple people have been shot in a “hostage situation,” Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell told CNN. The suspect had called police around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to report he had fired shots inside the bank.

The suspect eventually surrendered after negotiations with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

“The situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Highlands News-Sun