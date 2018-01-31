Breathtaking Photos Show The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' Around The World

A rare “super blue blood moon” had space enthusiasts across the world in awe Wednesday.

People living in certain parts of the Western Hemisphere were able to catch a glimpse of an unusually large, glowing red moon Wednesday morning that NASA scientists have dubbed a “lunar trifecta.”

The celestial phenomenon occurs when there’s a full moon for the second time in a month, known as a “blue moon,” that is also at its closet point in orbit to Earth, known as a “supermoon.” To top it off, it all happens during a total lunar eclipse, which gives the moon a reddish glow as it passes through the Earth’s shadow.

The results were stunning for some viewers, especially those closest to the eclipse’s path of totality, which included the western part of North America, Australia and parts of Asia, according to Space.com.