Adam Levine Shows His Nipples At Super Bowl, And Janet Jackson Fans Demand Justice

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine removed his shirt while performing in the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Maroon 5’s awkward Super Bowl halftime show included singer Adam Levine progressively stripping throughout the performance ― prompting many Twitter users to remember Janet Jackson’s famed performance in 2004 and point out that there’s apparently a bit of a double standard.

Justin Timberlake performed with Jackson during the halftime show 15 years ago, and inadvertently exposed one of her breasts ― which had a pasty over the nipple ― on live television. The so-called “wardrobe malfunction” has haunted her career since.

Timberlake and Jackson have maintained the incident was unintended, but Jackson has carried most of the blame for what happened. Les Moonves, who was the CEO of CBS at the time, has been accused of working to blacklist Jackson since the performance, HuffPost first reported last year.

Remember that it’s not the #SuperBowl halftime show that tanked Janet Jackson’s career; it was a man.



Sources told @yashar that Les Moonves found the apology Jackson gave him after ‘nipplegate' insufficient and sought to ruin her career https://t.co/uAjc9zUwBj pic.twitter.com/tFiZGsmDGE — David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) February 4, 2019

Nothing comparable happened to Levine after he removed his shirt during this year’s halftime show. And people have noticed.

IF TWO ADAM LEVINE NIPPLES WERE APPROVED THEN SOMEONE OWES JANET JACKSON A BIG APOLOGY — Katie Zack (@katiefzack) February 4, 2019

aye if janet can’t show skin why can adam? — Aminé (@heyamine) February 4, 2019

How come Adam Levine can show his nipples at the Super Bowl but Janet Jackson can’t? Double standards much? #SuperBowl2019 #FreeTheNipple — Colin Denton🌭 (@colindenton) February 4, 2019